Latest Updates from KPR

Starting Dec. 16, Kansas Public Radio brings you a full line-up of special programming that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit! Relax by the fire,…
Our next KPR Presents Book Club selection is Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century, a galvanizing collection of…
Kansas Public Radio began our first day on the air as KANU on September 15, 1952, and this year we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the station that has brought you the music, news, and entertainment you've known and loved for seven decades. Help us commemorate this special milestone with a year of exciting events! And be sure to check out our new, limited-edition 70th anniversary merchandise in the KPR Online Store at the link here.
This is a big moment for all of us who love public radio: September 15 marked the 70th anniversary of Kansas Public Radio's (KANU) first on-air…
Join host Kaye McIntyre for the latest installment of KPR Presents Book Club on Sunday, September 18. This month, Kaye will visit with author Lucas…
Unfortunately due to illness, Sky Smeed is unable to perform at this year's KPR Ice Cream Social. Please join us instead as we groove to the sounds of…
Written by Bella Koscal, KPR Intern Long-time KPR listeners know the name Marcia Higginson. Since 2019, Higginson has been the host of evening classical…
YOUR support is now more important than ever. KPR is still striving to overcome a $216,571 budget cut from the University of Kansas, made effective last…
The KPR Presents Book Club returns! Join host Kaye McIntyre and author Maggie Shipstead for a conversation about her novel, Great Circle, on Sunday, June 26, during KPR Presents.
Kansas Public Radio has received a $100,000 gift from longtime KPR donor and listener Don Marquis that will be used to create an endowed fund for…
Mark your calendars for the next Virtual Cinema a Go-Go, presenting a Dino Double Feature at 7 p.m. on March 4! Screenings will include Unknown Island…