KPR Welcomes New Local Voice For Morning Edition

Kansas Public Radio is delighted to introduce Matthew Algeo as our new local Morning Edition host. Matthew has deep roots in public radio, having hosted programs on stations in Seattle, Minnesota, St. Louis, Maine, and Rhode Island. He’s also worked on NPR’s Newscast desk, writing and editing anchor copy. Matthew will begin hosting Morning Edition on Memorial Day, May 26.

In addition to his public radio experience, Matthew is also the author of eight books, including Harry Truman’s Excellent Adventure, which tells the story of a road trip Harry and Bess Truman took shortly after leaving the White House. Matthew’s also written for many major publications including the Atlantic, New York Times, and Washington Post.

For the past twenty years, Matthew has been traveling the world with his wife, Allyson, who will soon retire from the United States Foreign Service. They have lived in Mali, Italy, Mongolia, Mozambique, Bosnia, and, most recently, Botswana. Allyson and Matthew have a twelve-year-old daughter named Zaya.

Matthew is originally from Philadelphia and holds a degree in folklore from the University of Pennsylvania. He’s also worked as a convenience store clerk, a Halloween costume salesman, and a hot dog vendor in a traveling circus.

“I am thrilled to join Kansas Public Radio,” Matthew said. “I believe deeply in the mission of public radio and in the importance of local news. My family will put down deep roots here and we look forward to engaging with the many vibrant communities that KPR serves.”

Matthew added, “I am painfully aware and slightly ashamed to say I am not a native Kansan, and I hope KPR’s listeners will be forgiving if I mispronounce a name or two as I find my footing. And I’m sure they won’t hesitate to correct me if I do!”

Tune in to NPR's Morning Edition every weekday, 5 - 9 a.m., for the latest local, national, and international news.