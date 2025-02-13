Retro Cocktail Hour to Bring "Incredibly Strange Music" to Manhattan, Kansas

The smooth (and strange) sounds of KPR's Retro Cocktail Hour are coming to Manhattan, Kan.! Join us for an evening of craft cocktails and easy listening at the Little Apple's Arrow Cocktail Lounge on Thursday, March 20, from 7 - 9 p.m.

You'll be treated to a live Retro Cocktail Hour DJ set, as well as the chance to chat it up with everyone's favorite resident of the Underground Martini Bunker, Darrell Brogdon.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Your ticket gets you access to our cocktail party, a Retro Cocktail Hour martini glass, and a drink voucher to be redeemed for one of Arrow's delicious craft cocktails.

A ticket is required for entry. Must be 21 and over to attend, and present valid ID.

Additional questions about the evening may be directed to Emily DeMarchi at emdemarchi@ku.edu.