Statehouse News

Kansas Public Radio is hiring a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. Do you have the skills, experience and curiosity necessary to keep an eye on Kansas state government for KPR and its news partners?
The civil rights group argues the Kansas Supreme Court incorrectly interpreted federal law when it ruled race wasn’t a factor in the map drawn by the Republican-dominated Kansas Legislature.
The race featured a Democratic political newcomer against a Republican who lost the general election race for governor in 2018.
Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt present differing visions for the future of Kansas.
Kansas lawmakers are holding a special meeting to review foster care issues.
Republican Derek Schmidt says a new law is needed to make sports reserved for girls and women fair. But Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who twice vetoed such a bill, says it's not a pressing issue in Kansas.
Derek Schmidt and Laura Kelly do agree on the need for mental health services, but not all of their policy ideas align.
The proposed state constitutional amendment would create a legislative veto in Kansas, giving state lawmakers the ability to change rules and regulations set by the governor. Critics say it’s a power grab by Kansas Republicans.
The Division of the Child Advocate, an office less than a year old, has already closed seven cases and found some troubling handling of foster care.
Changes in state law should help expand mental health services in Kansas, but it will take years to get everyone on board.
The decision could have wide-ranging effects for biological families aggrieved by a judge's decision on whether to give custody rights to adoptive or foster families.
Conservative Kansas Legislators Could Further Restrict Abortion Access, Despite Amendment Vote ResultsKansans decisively rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have removed the right to an abortion. But many conservative lawmakers will go unchallenged at the ballot box this year, allowing them to continue the push to restrict abortion access in the legislature.