The Essential Membership Drive: Why KPR Needs Your Support

Ah, the KPR Spring Membership Drive. It’s not exactly the most anticipated event of the year, and we understand that. Our loyal listeners, dedicated staff, and even our on-air hosts would much rather stick to the programming you love without interruptions. But here’s the reality: the membership drive is a crucial part of keeping Kansas Public Radio strong and thriving. Get ready to join us for our regular programming in addition to our membership drive, featuring guest speakers from the community and your dedicated staffers at KPR, from Friday, April 5, through Friday, April 11.

While we know fundraising breaks may not be your favorite part of listening to KPR, we hope you’ll stick with us and—most importantly—support the service you rely on. Let’s take a closer look at why we do this, why it matters, and how your contribution makes a difference.

Why Membership Drives Are Necessary

Kansas Public Radio is a listener-supported station. That means that the vast majority of our funding doesn’t come from commercials, major corporations, or deep-pocketed investors. It comes from you, our listeners. While we receive some funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the state, and the University of Kansas, nearly 84% of our budget comes from private donations.

Public radio isn’t free to produce. High-quality journalism, in-depth news coverage, and the classical, jazz, and folk music you love all require resources—talented reporters, skilled engineers, studio maintenance, and licensing fees. And that’s before we even consider the cost of keeping the lights on, the transmitters running, and the website updated.

Put simply, if listeners don’t contribute, KPR can’t function. That’s why we host membership drives. It’s the most effective way to reach the people who value this service and encourage them to take the next step by becoming donors.

Even We Wish We Didn’t Have to Interrupt Programming

You’re not alone in feeling like drives disrupt the flow of your favorite programs. The truth is, we’d rather not interrupt them either. Our hosts love curating playlists, conducting interviews, and bringing you breaking news. Our engineers and producers prefer focusing on creating the best possible listening experience. Even our office staff spends extra time managing donations, answering calls, and responding to listener feedback during these drives.

Yet, despite the challenges, we recognize that the membership drive is a reminder of something powerful: KPR belongs to the community. When you donate, you’re not just giving money—you’re actively shaping the future of independent public radio in Kansas.

How Your Support Makes a Difference

If you’re wondering whether your donation actually matters, the answer is a resounding yes. Here’s what your support helps accomplish:



Keeps KPR Free for Everyone: Whether you donate or not, you can still listen. But the only reason that’s possible is because other listeners have stepped up to cover the costs.

Whether you donate or not, you can still listen. But the only reason that’s possible is because other listeners have stepped up to cover the costs. Funds Award-Winning Journalism: From in-depth local reporting to NPR’s national and international coverage, your donation helps bring trusted news to your community.

From in-depth local reporting to NPR’s national and international coverage, your donation helps bring trusted news to your community. Supports Music and Cultural Programming: Classical music in the morning, jazz at night, folk on the weekends—these programs exist because of listener support.

Classical music in the morning, jazz at night, folk on the weekends—these programs exist because of listener support. Sustains Emergency Coverage: When severe weather strikes or breaking news happens, KPR is there with reliable up-to-the-minute information.

Why Now? Why Not Later?

We know how easy it is to assume that someone else will donate. Maybe you’ve been meaning to give but just haven’t gotten around to it. Maybe you’re waiting for a challenge grant or a matching donation. Here’s the thing: public radio relies on a broad base of support, and that means every single gift matters.

If you’ve been a longtime listener but have never donated, now is the time. If you’re already a donor, consider increasing your gift or switching to a sustaining membership to provide reliable, ongoing support.

Let’s Make It as Smooth as Possible

We promise to keep the membership drive as short as possible—but the faster we meet our goal, the sooner we can get back to uninterrupted programming. The best way to shorten the drive? Donate now!

Here’s how you can help:



Give today. Don’t wait for the final hours. The sooner we reach our goal, the sooner we can stop asking. Become a sustaining member. A monthly gift of $5, $10, or more helps us plan for the future and reduces the need for lengthy membership drives. Encourage others. If you know fellow listeners who haven’t yet donated, give them a friendly nudge.

A Sincere Thank You

We know membership drives aren’t everyone’s favorite part of public radio. We understand the interruptions. And we truly appreciate your patience and generosity. Public radio exists because people like you believe in it and support it. Your donation keeps this station strong, independent, and accessible to everyone.

So, as we move through this important time together, let’s get through it as quickly as possible. Donate today, help us hit our goal, and let’s get back to what we all love—great radio, uninterrupted.

Thank you for supporting Kansas Public Radio. We promise: it’s worth it.

