The oil spill is the biggest in the Keystone pipeline's history and it dumped a sludgy form of crude oil that poses special challenges for a cleanup.
A winter storm bears down on the Midwest... a Canadian company says it has now cleaned up about half the oil spilled from its Keystone pipeline in northern Kansas and the state hires more public defenders. Those and other headlines can be found here.
A Wichita Planned Parenthood began connecting abortion patients with out-of-state doctors in a bid to increase appointment availability. It comes after a judge struck down a state law banning telemedicine abortions.
A Kansas program that awards nursing homes millions of dollars for providing thoughtful care doesn’t weed out those with a history of deficiencies. Critics say it’s just one way the state fails to adequately regulate the long-term care industry.
A winter storm is headed for Kansas, the governor wants to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries and one year on, Kansas ranchers are still recovering from devastating wildfires. Those stories and other headlines can be found here.
NPR Top Stories
A new report shows the pandemic and the overdose crisis helped push down the average life expectancy in the U.S. for a second year in a row.
The 30-year-old is in FBI custody and on his way back to the United States, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said in a video posted to Twitter late Wednesday.
This week's handover is Germany's first step in fulfilling its agreement with Nigeria to release all 1,130 Benin Bronzes from German museums.
People are protesting a court ruling to sentence Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to prison and bar him from politics for two-plus years. He's seen as a key challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The summary of the committee's report included criminal referrals for the former president, who inspired the deadly insurrection that took place nearly two years ago.