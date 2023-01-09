Classics Live
Classics Live brings you exclusive performances from throughout the KPR listening area. Our microphones travel to the Sunflower Music Festival, the Lied Center, the Ruel Joyce Recital series, the Great Spaces Music and Arts series, as well as performances recorded in Kansas Public Radio's live studio. Performers include the Emerson String Quartet, the Zoco Duo, Ensemble Iberica, and members of the Kansas City Symphony, among others. The series producer is KPR's Cordelia Brown, with recording engineer Chuck Smith. Darrell Brogdon hosts the program. Thursdays at 7 p.m.
Organist Colin MacKnight in Topeka's Grace Cathedral
The annual Holiday Vespers concert at the University of Kansas features the KU choirs and orchestra in concert at the Lied Center.
Classics Live 151: Governor Laura Kelly narrates Libby Larsen's The Supreme Four at Sunflower Music Festival 2021Listen for the last night of the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival in Topeka -- from Year of the Woman.
Listen to their Ruel Joyce Recital of Mozart and Beethoven that we recorded at Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center.
A special encore broadcast of The Opus 76 Quartet playing Beethoven, including his 15th String Quartet, which includes his hymn of Thanksgiving after…
JoAnn Falletta, Conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic, was the special guest conductor of 2021's Sunflower Music Festival when they celebrated Year of the…
Fun Classical music for three bassoons! With Kansas City bassoonists.
An "unknown journey" through some excellent songs. Our recording of Kristee's recent Ruel Joyce Recital at Johnson County Community College.
This is a fascinating improvisational piano recital from UMKC Piano Professor, Thomas Rosenkranz.
JoAnn Falletta was the special guest conductor of the Sunflower Music Festival 2021 in Topeka on the Washburn University campus. This Classics Live,…