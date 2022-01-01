Frequently Asked Questions

History

How long has KPR been on the air?

KANU, 91.5 FM, began broadcasting on Sept. 15, 1952, at 1:45 p.m. The Emporia transmitter, KANH 89.9 FM, began broadcasting in 2002. The Olsburg-Junction City transmitter, KANV 91.3 FM, began broadcasting in 2003. The Atchison translator, K210CR 89.7 FM, began broadcasting in 2000. Two Manhattan signals - 99.5 FM and 97.9 FM (KPR2) were added, along with a signal in Chanute - KANQ 90.3 FM. In June of 2016, an additional Lawrence translator signal - 96.1 FM (KPR2) was also added to the mix. Together, the stations constitute Kansas Public Radio.

When did National Public Radio debut?

KANU was a charter member of NPR when it went on the air May 3, 1971. All Things Considered was NPR's first show. Morning Edition began in 1979. Other NPR shows on KPR include: Weekend Edition and Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Who owns Kansas Public Radio?

The University of Kansas owns the broadcasting license, granted by the Federal Communications Commission. KU operates KPR as part of the university's outreach and service mission.



Programming

How can I listen to KPR online?

At the top of the page there is a red button that reads "LISTEN LIVE." Click there to pull up the KPR Live Stream Player. There are also several other ways to listen online, including the KPR Mobile App for iOS and Android, TuneIn.com(link is external), and by subscribing to our many podcasts.

Where can I find the music playlists?

The playlists for all shows such as Trail Mix, Retro Cocktail Hour, The Jazz Scene, and our classical programming can be found on the Playlists page. Hover over "Schedule" in the top menu, then select "Playlists." Here you can choose the program, date and time for the playlist you'd like to see.

Where do you get your programming?

On weekdays, much of the programming originates with KPR hosts. Classical music and jazz are done live from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight. Morning Edition and All Things Considered are broadcast by National Public Radio, with KPR hosts and local newscasts. On weekends, KPR has locally-hosted music and news programs, but many of the shows, such as To the Best of Our Knowledge, The Moth, Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and This American Life come from national program distributors, including NPR and American Public Media. KPR has to purchase these shows. Last year, our programming purchase costs were almost $400,000. Good radio doesn't come cheap!

Can I make a musical request?

Yes. You may make a request online. Individual hosts try to accommodate requests when they can. However, on Friday mornings, the classical music host features "Listeners' Choice," when they'll play as many requests as can fit in.



Funding

Where does KPR get its funding?

Individual member support is the largest single source of income. Corporate support through underwriting messages also provides a large chunk of income. The remaining funds come from a combination of university, state, federal sources and grants.

How do I become a member?

Click HERE to be redirected to our online pledge form. OR Call Max at 785-864-5268 or email at mpaley@ku.edu(link sends e-mail).

I made a pledge on the website; how can I be assured it was received?

You will receive an immediate confirmation email from our payment system, and you will receive a thank-you letter from KPR within 30 days.

How do I change my address or name on my membership?

Call Max at 785-864-5268 or email at mpaley@ku.edu(link sends e-mail).(link sends e-mail)

When are the on-air membership drives?

There is one in the spring, generally in early- to mid-April, and one in the fall, generally in mid-September.

How can I volunteer to answer phones?

Easily. Contact Max Paley, Membership Director, at 785-864-5268 or mpaley@ku.edu(link sends e-mail), who can find a time that works with your schedule to come answer phones during our fund drives. It's a lot of fun, and we feed you!

Why have I received a bill after I've already made a donation?

It might seem that we are billing you again after you have already paid. If your contribution and our renewal notice/monthly statement crossed in the mail, please accept our apologies and our sincerest thanks for your support. They cross when your contribution gets posted to our database after we've mailed renewal notices/monthly statements for that month. Occasionally an extra letter is the result of a duplicate database file or other issue within our database. For instance, it could be that your last contribution was counted as an additional gift instead of as a renewal. With no renewal showing on your account, your name will still show up for renewal letters.



Miscellany

Where are your studios located?

Broadcasting Hall is just north of the KU campus at 1120 W. 11th St., just up the hill from KU's Memorial Stadium. Click here for a map and directions.

Can I come by for a tour?

Absolutely, but please call first so we know you're coming. Call 785-864-4530, and we'd be happy to set up a tour for you or your group.



FAQ about KPR2

We've compiled this list of FAQs to answer your questions about KPR's sister station, KPR2, our all news-talk service.

What is HD Radio and how is it different from what I'm already hearing on KPR?

The "HD" in HD radio stands for high definition. That means you can enjoy radio with better sound quality and quantity. HD radio is an all-digital signal rivaling the sound quality of CDs. In addition, it enables HD equipped radio stations to broadcast multiple channels of music or news. Analog FM radio is subject to interference, signal fade and distortion. With HD radio, you will receive the same clean and clear signal wherever available. Radios capable of receiving the HD signal will display the HD radio logo.

Why do I need a special radio? Will I need other special equipment? Will I ever be able to get the new signal on my old radio?

The HD radio signal is broadcast with a totally separate signal. This signal is not receivable by any standard FM radio. You need an HD capable radio to pick up the HD signal. No other special equipment is needed.

What's the difference between digital radio and HD Radio?

Essentially these are the same thing. HD radio is the marketing term given to the technique of broadcasting digital radio alongside the analog signal.

What radios are available and where can I get them?

HD radios may be purchased from online retailers such as Crutchfield, Yahoo and eBay, and may also be found at your local RadioShack or Best Buy store. Check out www.HDRadio.com for more information on products and availability.

Will this replace the KPR broadcasts I currently receive?

No, the KPR broadcasts that you currently receive will always be a part of the HD radio signal. However, KPR will be able to use HD radio technology to provide additional program streams that your current radio cannot receive.

If I can listen to KPR, will I be able to pick up the KPR2 signal?

If you are listening on an FM radio, you will not be able to listen to the KPR2 signal. However, an HD radio will be able to pick up both the KPR signal and the KPR2 signal.

Can I listen on the Web?

Yes, the KPR2 program stream will be available on the web just as the KPR program stream is available.

Can I listen in my car?

Only if your car is equipped with an HD capable radio.

Can I pick up HD radio on all of KPR's frequencies?

KPR towers in Lawrence (91.5), Emporia (89.7), Junction City (91.3), Manhattan (97.9) and Chanute (90.3) broadcast KPR2.

Can HD radios pick up regular radio stations?

Yes, an HD radio works just like an FM radio and only switches to the HD signal if there is one present.

Are all radio stations required to do this?

HD radio is not required by the FCC. HD radio is an additional service provided by KPR and other broadcasters.

What other technological changes or additions can listeners expect?

It will take several years for this technology to be fully embraced by the listening public. During this time this technology will continue to mature. In the future, you might be able to receive not only data about what is currently playing on the radio, but also traffic, weather and pictures! This data will be displayed on your HD radio's display area. As the technology continues to evolve, KPR will continue to keep pace. You can look forward to all the advantages that this technology has to offer.

