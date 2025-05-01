Meet the Interns at KPR & Audio-Reader

At Kansas Public Radio and Audio-Reader, we welcome students from various educational tracks at KU to intern for us, and gain hands-on experience working in fields related to radio, journalism, non-profits, communications and more!

This semester we have five wonderful KU students interning at KPR and Audio-Reader: Gracie Hughes, Caroline Blanke, Tyler Burkett, Kacie Fuller, and Anna Campbell. They have all been an asset to our organizations, and have used their individual education, experience, and personalities to bring something new to our team.

Watch the above video, and read more to learn about each of our students.

Gracie Hughes is 22 years old and a senior at KU studying communications and music. She is KPR’s development and programming intern, where she has the opportunity to work with KPR’s development team to assist with membership drives, help draft e-newsletters, help with community events, and other fun projects!

Caroline Blanke is also 22 years old and a senior at KU, where she majors in marketing. Caroline is the marketing and development intern at Audio-Reader. She assists with events and creates content for social media.

Tyler Burkett is 22 years old and a senior at KU, as well, where he will obtain his degree in secondary English education. After graduation he would like to work in copy editing, journalism, or tutoring. As a news intern at KPR, he works directly underneath Laura Lorson helping cut audio together for some of the news pieces that are played on air.

Kacie Fuller is a junior at KU and is 21 years old. She is a film and media major, and has a classics minor. Currently she is planning on a career in post-production work for either video or audio editing, but she is open to other fields, as well. She is an audio production intern at Audio-Reader and is currently working on a series for one of the volunteers called Fabulous Fifties, which is an educational program into the culture and lifestyle of America in the 1950s.

Anna Campbell is 24 years old and a senior at KU. She is a digital marketing communications major, and has a minor in women, gender, and sexuality studies. For her post-grad plans she would like to continue to work in nonprofits or for a company that is environmentally conscious.

If you or someone you know is interested in student interning for KPR or Audio-Reader in the future, we keep our employment page updated if there is an opening!