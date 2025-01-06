© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Community Spotlight 2025 Recipients

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 6, 2025 at 10:37 AM CST
Community members shop at the Southside Filling Station on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. More information available at senttopeka.com. (Photo Courtesy of SENT Inc. - January Spotlight)
The mission of Emporia Spanish Speakers is to empower and support the Spanish-speaking community in Emporia through education, advocacy, and connection. (Photo Courtesy of Emporia Spanish Speakers - July Recipient)
Empowering neighbors to meet basic needs: Volunteers Opal Jones and Jacque Staats sort and stock hygiene room items. Access to items like toilet paper, shampoo, menstrual products, and other basic needs removes barriers to daily life for FHBB guests. (Photo Courtesy of Flint Hills Breadbasket - February Recipient)
Prairie Paws loves our Vintage Park visits! Members of the retirement home regularly visit our shelter to give our cats all of the love (Photo Courtesy of Prairie Paws - September Recipient)
Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Spotlight recipients will also have a small feature on-air, in our monthly enewsletter and on the KPR website at kansaspublicradio.org.

We're so pleased to announce the 2025 recipients and look forward to sharing their good works throughout the year!

January 2025: SENT Inc

February 2025: Flint Hills Breadbasket

March 2025: SOS, Inc.

April 2025: Friends of the Kaw

May 2025: No Stone Unturned Foundation, Inc.

June 2025: Kansas Legal Services

July 2025: Emporia Spanish Speakers

August 2025: Kansas Rural Center

September 2025: Prairie Paws Animal Shelter

October 2025: Assistance for Immigrants and Refugees (AIR)

November 2025: Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice

December 2025: O'Connell Children's Shelter

