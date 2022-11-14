Local News

-
It’s been one year since widespread wildfires tore across western and central Kansas. For the ranchers who lost so much, the rebuilding process is far from over.
A wintry mix of weather invades eastern Kansas... and the number of mentally ill inmates held at the Douglas County jail has been cut in half. These and other headlines can be found here.
A police officer was shot and wounded at KCI. The ACLU is suing Dodge City over the way it conducts city commission elections. Plus, experts say it will take a long time to cleanup the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in north-central Kansas. Those stories and more can be found here in our daily headlines.
The city of Lawrence has reversed course and will keep a temporary homeless shelter facility open; Kansas City, Missouri has named a new Chief of Police; and cleanup continues at the site of a massive Kansas oil spill. These and other stories can be found here. Our headlines are prepared daily by KPR news staffers.
The spill in Kansas is now the second-largest spill of tar sands crude on U.S. soil. And scientists say this stuff comes with major complications for containing and cleaning it.
Clean-up continues at the site of massive oil spill in north-central Kansas.
Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says he is nominating a former federal prosecutor who was also a Republican primary opponent to lead the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. This story and other headlines from KPR news staffers can be found here.
