Celebrate Local Voices With 105 Live's Songwriter Showcase

Kansas Public Radio
Published July 28, 2025 at 2:40 PM CDT
Kansas Public Radio

Get ready for an unforgettable night of live music at Lawrence's Northside Social, showcasing the talent of three incredible Kansas artists featured on KPR’s 105 Live. Enjoy sets from Nirvana Hope, Savanna Chestnut, and Flora From Kansas during our Songwriter Showcase on Wednesday, August 6, at 7 p.m.

Admission is free, come celebrate local music with us!

Nirvana Hope

Nirvana Hope 

Nirvana Hope is a 20 year-old solo musician living in Manhattan, Kan. A Cancer, a creative, a tree-hugger, and life-lover, she started playing guitar at 8 and fell in love with performing at around 14, later graduating from a very small town high school in 2022 and moving to Manhattan to start really pursuing music. Nirvana Hope fell in love with performing because to her, there is just something so special about connecting with an audience through words and melodies. She was hooked from the start.

Savanna Chestnut

Savanna Chestnut 

A small town native hailing from the Flint Hills of Kansas, Savanna Chestnut's voice is as clear and country as the prairie sky she grew up under, and her songwriting reflects her down-home, no-frills character.

Her love for performing started in her grandparent's bar on karaoke night when she was a little girl and has since taken her all across the country. From dive bars, fairs, festivals and rodeos, to season 20 of The Voice on NBC where she was chosen by Blake Shelton, Savanna has won over audiences with her unique, yet nostalgic country style.

Savanna has won multiple songwriting contests and has been nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the Rocky Mountain Country music awards 4 times. She has shared the stage with acts such as Gary Allan, Sara Evans, Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, Reckless Kelly, Granger Smith, Tanya Tucker, Jason Boland, Ned Ledoux and many others. She has 3 studio albums of original music available on all streaming platforms.

Flora From Kansas

Flora From Kansas 

17 year-old Flora Kay, A.K.A. Flora From Kansas, has already been writing music for 5 years, picking up the guitar during the pandemic lockdown. “My dad and I often took long walks to a nearby gas station, where we had conversations about how life was going. It was then that we started discussing the idea of creating music together just for the fun of it," Flora describes. On a rich diet of Girl In Red, Faye Webster & Alex G, Flora began learning on Garageband before upgrading to Logic for her self-productions.

Biographies courtesy of the artists.

Listen to local music every week with 105 Live on KPR, broadcasting Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 12 p.m.
    Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.