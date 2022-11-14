Health News

-
A Wichita Planned Parenthood began connecting abortion patients with out-of-state doctors in a bid to increase appointment availability. It comes after a judge struck down a state law banning telemedicine abortions.
-
A Kansas program that awards nursing homes millions of dollars for providing thoughtful care doesn’t weed out those with a history of deficiencies. Critics say it’s just one way the state fails to adequately regulate the long-term care industry.
-
A Kansas judge has blocked a law banning doctors from prescribing abortion-inducing pills over telemedicine. Abortion providers say that’ll help expand access in rural Kansas, but the legal fight isn’t over.
-
More Women Head to Kansas Clinics and More Kansans Getting Abortion Pills from Overseas in Post-Roe EraAbortions at Kansas clinics rose 36% after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — and the number of Kansans ordering abortion pills from overseas doubled.
-
Reservoirs that feed the Kansas River during times of drought are filling up with mud. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has an idea to slow the process.
-
A new report ranks Kansas last in the U.S. in mental health due to high rates of mental illness and barriers to accessing care.
-
A 58% rise in Black infant mortality in Kansas in 2020 sent researchers and community groups searching for answers and solutions.
-
Kansas hospital spending grew 13% in 2020, at a faster rate than the national average. That could mean higher health insurance premiums.
-
Scientists say atrazine maker Syngenta has long muddied the public's understanding of risks related to its product in an effort to delay stricter regulations.
-
Farmers die by suicide at a higher rate than the general population. That’s leading Midwestern states to train bankers, veterinarians and agribusiness professionals to be the new front line of defense against farm stress.
-
A shortage of health care workers in Kansas has created a crisis at nursing homes, which are closing even as the state’s population continues to age.
-
The state's prison medical provider, Centurion of Kansas, has been fined almost 5,000 times for compliance issues.