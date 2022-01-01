Sustaining Membership
Become a Sustaining MemberSustaining membership is the easiest way to support the programs you love on Kansas Public Radio! As a Sustainer, you make monthly contributions from your checking account, credit card, or if you're a University of Kansas employee, you may sign up with payroll deductions. Your monthly contributions continue automatically so there’s no need for renewal reminders. Your membership is always current, and so is your support for KPR.
For more information, please contact our membership department at membership@kansaspublicradio.org or call 785-864-5268.
KPR Sustainer Benefits
- You'll be automatically added to KPR's Sustainer Circle Enewsletter, where we have special ticket giveaways, station news and deals just for KPR Sustainers.
- Get invited to Sustainer-Only Events.
- When you donate $10 a month or more, you'll receive KPR's MemberCard for 2-for-1 discounts. We'll send you a new one every year when your membership renews!
- No more renewal letters.
- You can change your gift plan at any time.
Frequently Asked QuestionsHow do I sign up to make monthly withdrawals from my bank account?
Electronic Funds Transfers allow you to pay your pledge to Kansas Public Radio easily through monthly automatic deductions directly from your bank account to KPR. You can now sign up online! If you would prefer submitting a form, you may click HERE for fillable PDF. Upon receiving a completed authorization form with your voided blank check, we will send you a confirmation of your authorization information and will notify you when your automatic deductions will begin. The first deduction will occur during the first week of the month after your authorization is received. A minimum of $10 a month is required for participation in EFT.
Can I use other sources of payment instead of my bank account?
We also accept payroll deductions from University of Kansas employees. If you’re a KU employee, you may access a KU Payroll Deduction Form above. It may take some time before the KPR deduction starts at KU Payroll. You may also sign up for ongoing monthly contributions using a credit/debit card by signing up online, or by calling KPR Membership Director Max Paley at 785-864-5268.
How long does it take for my bank transfers to begin?
If you set up an auto-payment with your bank, the payment date will be determined between you and your bank. If you set up an electronic transfer through KPR , the first deduction will occur during the first week of the month after your authorization is received.
How can I increase my installment amount?
If you are giving via credit/debit card, click here to upgrade your monthly giving, or you may call Max at 785-864-5268. If you are giving via your checking account, please send a request via email or mail to Membership Director Max Paley, at 1120 W 11th St, Lawrence, KS 66044.
When will my monthly donations be charged/withdrawn?
If you are giving via credit/debit card, the monthly charge will typically be made in the first week of each month, regardless of when your initial monthly gift was made. If you are giving via your checking/savings account, the EFT withdrawals will typically be in the first week of each month.
What happens if I change banks?
If you personally set up the payments with your own bank, KPR won’t need notification. If you set payments up through KPR’s account, please provide KPR with a voided blank check printed with your new account number or call 785-864-5268.
Is my contribution still tax-deductible?
Yes! We will send you a tax receipt at the start of each calendar year stating the total amount available for tax-deduction for the previous calendar year.
How do I stop my Sustaining membership?
Your payments continue until you decide to end them. To stop your Sustaining membership, please call Membership Director Max Paley at 785-864-5268, email him at mpaley@ku.edu or send a written request to 1120 W 11th St, Lawrence, KS 66044. For a payment that KPR set up, you DO NOT need to notify your bank/credit union. However, if you set up an auto-payment with your banking institution, you will need to contact them.