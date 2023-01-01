Live Studio: Classical
Classical recordings from the KPR Live Performance Studio. Production credit: sound engineers Chuck Smith and Jason Slote.
The annual Holiday Vespers at the University of Kansas features the KU choirs and orchestra in concert at the Lied Center.
Singers from William Jewel College perform excerpts from A House Without a Christmas Tree in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 29, 2022Singers from William Jewell College, under the direction of Daniel Belcher, are starring in a Kansas City Chamber Orchestra co-production of The House…
Rachel Lee Priday, violin and featured soloist with the Topeka Symphony, plays in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 11, 2022Violinist Rachel Lee Priday will solo in the Samuel Barber Violin Concerto with the Topeka Symphony, directed by Kyle Wiley Pickett. Rachel played with…
The Lawrence Children's Choir visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on the afternoon of November 9, 2022. After school!
Today we heard The Ulysses String Quartet, which is violinists Christina Bouey and Rhiannon Banerdt, violist Colin Brookes, and cellist Grace Ho.
Kansas City pianist BEN HAVEY fills us in on Spectralism, Tristan Murail, Liszt, colors of sounds, and his free piano recital with reception afterwards,…
Featured soloists with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 1, 2022Violist Ilkhom Mukhiddinov and pianist Ilya Shmukler performed in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio.
Kansas City's contemporary chamber music ensemble newEar will open their season Oct. 15-16with concerts at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church 4501…
Dr. Brett Robison, the new conductor of the Topeka Festival Singers.
Kansas City's 'Friends of Chamber Music' are opening their season September 30, at 8 p.m., Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center at JCCC, with the…