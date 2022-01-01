Your old car is our treasure!

KPR gives listeners an easy way to support their favorite public radio station. With more than $605,000 raised over the life of the program, old cars and trucks have really made a difference for KPR's funding. If you have a usable but unwanted vehicle, you can participate too.



Here's how it works:

Call VFC toll-free at 877-308-2408 or visitVFC's website to arrange for a pickup.

The vehicle is auctioned, KPR receives 80% of the net proceeds* and you get a tax deduction!

Frequently Asked Questions:

How does the program work?

You may complete the online donation form or call 877-308-2408 to donate your vehicle. When the information is complete, it is forwarded to the tow company. They will call you directly to schedule the pick up. At the time of the pick up, the driver will give you a receipt for taking the vehicle. We ask that you give the driver the keys and your appropriately signed title.

What type of vehicles can you accept?

We can accept cars, trucks, RVs and motorcycles. All regardless of age and whether or not the vehicle is running at the time of donation.

As a donor, what do I need before I can donate?

Three things are needed. (1) A clear title, which means a title with your name listed in the owner's section, without an assignment or transfer to another person. All liens must be released prior to donating the vehicle. (2) Your car keys. (3) When you call or fill out the online form, please have the title and current mileage in hand.

Do we pay for the towing?

No, there is no charge to you for the towing.

How long will I have to wait before my vehicle is picked up?

Typically, your vehicle will be picked up in 2-4 business days. The towing company will contact you in advance to schedule the pick up.

Do I really get a tax writeoff and how much would it be?

Yes! If you plan to deduct over $500, you will be allowed a deduction in the amount of the gross selling price of your vehicle. A Vehicles for Charity envelope will be mailed to you within 30 days of the sale of your vehicle, regarding the required IRS information you will need. You may also choose to take a deduction under $500 without written acknowledgment.

The IRS allows you to claim a tax deduction of:

a) the value of your vehicle up to $500, or

b) the amount your vehicle is sold for, if it's more than $500.

Please consult a tax advisor to determine your tax benefit.

What do you do with the vehicles?

The vehicles are taken to an auction and sold to the highest bidder.

Where do the proceeds go?

KPR receives 80% of the proceeds. The other 20% goes to VFC's partner, Denver's ARC, a group that provides advocacy and support services to individuals with disabilities and their families.

