Daily Headlines

Emily Fisher / KPR

The state of Kansas says it has fixed a problem that mistakenly disenrolled thousands from Medicaid coverage... Kansas student scores on state tests rebound, while ACT test scores drop... an independent panel has placed the KU Men's Basketball program on probation, and ruled that the team must take down its 2018 Final Four banner and vacate some wins from its 2017-2018 season... and motorists are urged to lookout for deer during this peak time for vehicle / deer collisions. Those headlines and more, inside.