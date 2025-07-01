KPR Welcomes New Membership Coordinator

We're thrilled to welcome a new member to KPR's Development Department, Membership Coordinator Sara Spencer! She will be members' connection to the station and assist KPR in weathering the storm during an uncertain time for public media's federal funding.

Sara Spencer’s appreciation for classical music began with attending ballets and symphonic concerts alongside her grandmother as a young girl. She is an avid gardener, loves music in all its shapes, and enjoys reading in her free time. Like a moth to a flame, she can't resist an art market, craft fair, or seasonal festival, and is always delighted to discover treasures from regional artists.

A fourth-generation Jayhawk, Sara has worked at the University of Kansas since 2009. She’s excited to be part of the Kansas Public Radio team and believes that, through the power of community, public media will continue to thrive—live and local.

KPR's former Membership Director, Amber Nickel, has transitioned into the station's Business Partnerships Executive role and continues to support KPR through developing underwriting connections.