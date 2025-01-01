Weeknights and early mornings from 11pm-1 am and 1-3 am

Weekends from 9pm-6am

About the program: KPR Jazz

Hosted by longtime KPR announcer Tom Parkinson, KPR Jazz brings you a finely curated blend of jazz classics, new standards, regional talent and everything in-between. With his depth of experience and local presence, Tom hopes to provide something “to both the jazz aficionado and the neophyte just discovering the music,” in the hopes of furthering the community's love for jazz music.

About the Host:

KPR listeners may recognize Tom Parkinson as the voice of Morning Edition for several years. He retired in December of 2023, but continues to fill in for both Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Over the course of his 30-year radio career, Tom has also worked as an all-night jazz host, talk-show producer, general assignment reporter and news director. He helped listeners greet the day in Florida, Ohio and California, before finding his final radio destination and forever hometown at Kansas Public Radio in beautiful Lawrence, Kansas. In addition to hosting jazz and subbing for our KPR news shows, Tom produces feature stories about music, performances, local events and other fun stuff that he thinks listeners will really enjoy.

