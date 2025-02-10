Leaving a Legacy Can Unlock One Day One KU Bonus Funds!

If you’ve been contemplating how to best leave your legacy, please consider KPR as part of your estate plans, and right now, documenting your gift with KU Endowment can result in immediate financial benefits for KPR!

Now through noon on Friday, February 21, when you log on to kuendowment.org/deferred-gift-form/ and fill in your planned gift details in a short form, you can help us win either $5k, $3K, or $2K, if we are among the top three units with the most planned gift commitments.

The goal of the form is to ensure your planned giving wishes will be carried out exactly as you envision and represents your approved reference for our records. And the best part is, planned gifts of any size will help us meet this challenge!