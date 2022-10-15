Employment at KPR

Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

KPR, on the campus of the University of Kansas in Lawrence, is seeking a Statehouse Bureau Chief (SBC) to manage all aspects of KPR’s capital news bureau. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is responsible for reporting on all aspects of state government. The SBC researches, writes, reports, and produces spot news, digital stories, and long-form audio features for KPR and its reporting partners. This position is an integral part of a Regional Journalism Collaboration involving the Kansas News Service, based at KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent combination of education and experience) and two years’ experience in broadcast, newspaper, or digital reporting required.

To be considered, one must apply online here.

Application review begins on 10/15/2022 and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

A complete application includes:



Cover letter addressing how you meet the required and preferred qualifications. Resume. Contact information for three professional references (including at least one previous or current supervisor). Completion of the online application. Aircheck in mp3 format sent to J. Schafer, jschafer@ku.edu

Incomplete applications will not be accepted nor considered. Must apply online here: https://employment.ku.edu/staff/23463BR



Application review begins Monday, October 3, 2022 and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified.

Internships at KPR

KPR offers internships to students interested in radio broadcasting. Our staff values the input and energy that interns bring to KPR. If you are interested in an internship, please learn more by downloading the guidelines listed below. Due to staffing issues resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic, KPR is not currently accepting interns.

Development Department Internships

Click HERE for a description.

Apply for an Internship

Click HERE to apply.

EEO Report

http://www.kansaspublicradio.org/public/files/documents/2015eeo.docx

Why Work at KPR?

Employees of KPR participate in University of Kansas benefits programs.



KPR is an award-winning public radio station.

KPR is housed in a new state-of-the-art broadcasting facility.

KPR stays on the front edge of new developments in radio technology.

Public radio is an important service to the community.

University of Kansas Nondiscrimination Statement

The University of Kansas prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, national origin, age, ancestry, disability, status as a veteran, sexual orientation, marital status, parental status, gender identity, gender expression and genetic information in the University’s programs and activities. The following person has been designated to handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies: Director of the Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access, IOA@ku.edu, 1246 W. Campus Road, Room 153A, Lawrence, KS, 66045, (785) 864-6414, 711 TTY.