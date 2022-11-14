© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

KPR Presents

About This Section

KPR Presents is a rare opportunity on public radio. You'll hear a variety of speeches, lectures, panel discussions and community forums on timely and topical issues, recorded at venues throughout the KPR listening area. Speakers featured have included President Bill Clinton, syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan, evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins and poet/essayist Andrei Codrescu.

Load More