A look at the 2022 Kansas elections, with campaign managers, journalists, and political scientists.
An hour of stories and songs of the season from your friends at Kansas Public Radio.
The Washington Post named Only a Poet: Frank O'Hara, My Father, and Me one of the Best Books of 2022. This week on KPR Presents, we visit with best-selling author Ada Calhoun about her memoir.
How do we remember and honor the women who settled Kansas and the West? Dr. Cynthia Culver Prescott explores the statues that commemorate them in Pioneer Mother Monuments.
What did photographers Gordon Parks and Terry Evans see when they looked at their home state? It's the latest episode of "Kansas 1972," produced by Kara Heitz.
This week on KPR Presents, the little known story of the outlaw known as The Jayhawker Cleveland. David Hann of Lawrence is the author of The Jayhawker Cleveland: Phantom Horseman of the Plains.
The world is on the verge of a global food crisis. David Beasley, the head of the UN World Food Program, spoke at KSU's most recent Landon Lecture Series.
A look at the dark side of the man behind the Father Brown mysteries: G.K. Chesterton. It's a conversation with John Tibbetts, author of The Dark Side of G.K. Chesterton: Gargoyles and Grotesques.
Are you a veteran with a story to tell? Find out about the Veterans Voices Writing Project and their upcoming Veterans Pen celebration with magazine editor Ted Iliff.
Comedian Hari Kondabolu is coming to Lawrence this month! Before he does, he visits with KPR's Kaye McIntyre about Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, his new Netflix series, and much more.
Kansans will vote for governor, attorney general, members of Congress, and two constitutional amendments and more this November 8. Join Washburn University's Bob Beatty, the Kansas News Service's Jim McLean, and KPR's Kaye McIntyre for a preview of the 2022 Kansas elections.
The Dole Institute of Politics fall series on the 2022 elections continues with a look at the Kansas races with former governor Jeff Colyer and former congressman Jim Slattery.