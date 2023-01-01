Live Studio: Jazz
Jazz recordings from the KPR Live Performance Studio. Production credit: sound engineers Chuck Smith and Jason Slote.
The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra performs some Yuletide favorites and big band swing at Liberty Hall for KPR's annual holiday celebration.
Guitarist Brian Baggett has been active on the Kansas City and northeast Kansas area as a performer and educator, and has been a longtime member of Ken Lovern's OJT, playing twice weekly at the Green Lady Lounge, and also a member of the band Guitar Elation.
Bob Bowman, a leading light in KC jazz for decades (and once the bassist in the esteemed Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Big Band in New York City), now lives in…
I’ve been recording the classical music evenings at the Sunflower Music Festival at White Concert Hall at Washburn University in Topeka for many years and last summer was the first time I’ve had a chance to have a multi-track recording of the jazz night.
Trombonist Marcus Lewis has played with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Sugarfoot's Ohio Players,and at the White House for President Obama with Janelle…
Adam Larson, who moved to Kansas City from New York City this summer, is one of the most highly acclaimedyoung saxophonists in jazz. While still in high…
In a career that spans nearly 30 years, bassist/composer Ben Allison has developedhis own instantly identifiable sound, solidifying an international…
David Basse hosted the KC Monktet in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio.The musicians were:David Valdez - Alto SaxophoneNate Nall -…
St. Louis native Matt Villinger has become one of the most in demand pianists in recent yearson the Kansas City Scene. He's joined by Sean Mullins on…
Nate Nall, a recent graduate of UMKC's jazz program, is the premiere trumpeter in a crowd of excellent new Kansas City musicians. All of the songs…