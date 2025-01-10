Public radio is the heartbeat of our community, delivering the stories, music, and news that keep us connected. But what happens when our trusty vehicle - essential for getting to events, interviews, and on-location broadcasts - can’t go the distance anymore?

We need your help to keep the wheels turning and the stories rolling! With your support, we can fund a brand-new, reliable vehicle that will ensure our team can continue serving you with the high-quality, local content you love.

KPR hasn't had a reliable station vehicle since the pandemic hit and our 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan, which was already on its last legs, was not being utilized as often. At some point, the mechanism that held the window up broke, exposing the vehicle to the elements, and it was found growing vegetation inside and beyond repair.

Now that KPR has fully reemerged from the pandemic, we're back out in the community and need to transport equipment to remote locations, giving us the ability to produce concerts, town hall meetings or even offer live, local coverage of major news events.

1 of 2 — FYEO 2009 083.jpg The white KPR van has been out of commission for about a decade. Seen here at the tail end of its usefulness in 2009. 2 of 2 — ManhattanChamberEvent2009.JPG In 2016 KPR's sister organization - Audio-Reader - purchased a new vehicle and gave their retired 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan to KPR to replace the van that was no longer in operation. This van lasted us well into 2020 when it fell into disrepair over the pandemic.

We also recently launched a brand-new program called 105 Live, which celebrates and promotes music made right here in Kansas, showcasing new and noteworthy artists from all 105 counties (airing 5 p.m. Saturdays). Recordings are now primarily taking place in our on-air studios, but we have hopes to travel throughout the state, making the recording sessions more accessible to groups in the far reaches of Kansas.

Together, let’s fuel the future of public radio - one mile at a time. Help us drive the sound of your community - donate during One Day One KU, the University of Kansas's 24-hour giving campaign, February 20-21, noon to noon, and your gift will go directly to helping Kansas Public Radio purchase a new vehicle.

Please consider a gift towards KPR’s vehicle replacement project during One Day One KU. We'll even have challenges to help your donation go even further. If you'd like to make a gift via phone, you may call 785-864-5268.

Want to spread the word about Kansas Public Radio's goal? Consider becoming a One Day One KU Ambassador and sharing information about the campaign through email, text or social media. Visit the link here to become an ambassador today.