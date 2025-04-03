The Moth Mainstage Returns to Lawrence For More Stories

The Lied Center and KPR are proud to bring The Moth Mainstage back to Lawrence! The evening of storytelling returns April 25, 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center of Kansas.

The Moth, hailed as “New York’s hottest and hippest literary ticket” by The Wall Street Journal, is an acclaimed not-for-profit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. In its 25-year history, The Moth has presented more than 50,000 stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. The Moth Podcast is downloaded more than 100 million times a year, and The Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour airs weekly on more than 575 public radio stations nationwide.

The Moth Mainstage

The Moth Mainstage features simple, old-fashioned storytelling by five wildly divergent raconteurs, who develop and shape their stories with The Moth’s artistic team.

The Moth Radio Hour is broadcast on KPR, Saturdays at 11 a.m. and on KPR2, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m.