The Moth Mainstage Returns to Lawrence For More Stories

Kansas Public Radio
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:10 PM CDT
The Moth Mainstage

The Lied Center and KPR are proud to bring The Moth Mainstage back to Lawrence! The evening of storytelling returns April 25, 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center of Kansas.

PURCHASE TICKETS

The Moth, hailed as “New York’s hottest and hippest literary ticket” by The Wall Street Journal, is an acclaimed not-for-profit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. In its 25-year history, The Moth has presented more than 50,000 stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. The Moth Podcast is downloaded more than 100 million times a year, and The Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour airs weekly on more than 575 public radio stations nationwide.

Photo by Ben Godkin for The Moth
Ben Godkin
/
The Moth Mainstage
The Moth Mainstage

The Moth Mainstage features simple, old-fashioned storytelling by five wildly divergent raconteurs, who develop and shape their stories with The Moth’s artistic team.

Biography courtesy of the Lied Center.

The Moth Radio Hour is broadcast on KPR, Saturdays at 11 a.m. and on KPR2, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m.
