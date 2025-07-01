Dig Into an Hour of Vinyl During KPR's Newest Feature

KPR's Jazz in the Night is bringing listeners an exciting new feature on Thursday nights - Vinyl Hour, 60 minutes dedicated to a broadcast straight from the turntable.

Starting July 3, host Bob McWilliams takes you back to the beginning of radio when music was played via vinyl records and cast out over the airwaves. He'll be spinning tracks beginning at 9 p.m. every Thursday.

Bob has hosted jazz programs on KANU and KPR since 1983, and became jazz director and Jazz in the Night’s host in 1996. He also did graduate work in jazz history with the late Dick Wright.

Enjoy four uninterrupted hours of swingin' music during Jazz in the Night, 9 p.m. - midnight, every weekday on KPR.

KPR's Vinyl Hour is made possible by the support of Love Garden Sounds.