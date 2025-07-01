© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Dig Into an Hour of Vinyl During KPR's Newest Feature

Published July 1, 2025 at 9:35 AM CDT
KPR's Jazz in the Night is bringing listeners an exciting new feature on Thursday nights - Vinyl Hour, 60 minutes dedicated to a broadcast straight from the turntable.

Starting July 3, host Bob McWilliams takes you back to the beginning of radio when music was played via vinyl records and cast out over the airwaves. He'll be spinning tracks beginning at 9 p.m. every Thursday.

Bob has hosted jazz programs on KANU and KPR since 1983, and became jazz director and Jazz in the Night’s host in 1996. He also did graduate work in jazz history with the late Dick Wright.

Enjoy four uninterrupted hours of swingin' music during Jazz in the Night, 9 p.m. - midnight, every weekday on KPR.

KPR's Vinyl Hour is made possible by the support of Love Garden Sounds.
    Tuesday - Friday 9 p.m. - midnightAbout the Program: Jazz in the NightFrom the traditional jazz of Louis Armstrong to the best in today's new jazz from young artists like Eldar Djangirov, from swinging singers to cooking Latin jazz, with plenty of bebop and ballads to boot, Jazz in the Night brings you a wide array of great jazz every Monday through Friday evening from 9 to midnight. On Wednesday from 10 to 11 p.m., Bob presents four of the best new discs on the "New Release Spotlight." And your requests are more than welcome.About the Host: Bob McWilliamsBob McWilliams, who earned his B.A. and M.A. in history at the University of Kansas and his J.D. from Harvard Law School, far prefers radio to law.He has hosted jazz programs on KANU and KPR since 1983, and became jazz director and Jazz in the Night’s host in 1996. He also did graduate work in jazz history with the late Dick Wright.He co-hosted the Flint Hills Special for many years, and has produced and hosted Trail Mix since it began in 1994.Bob taught U.S. History for 25 years as an adjunct professor at Johnson County Community College and is a passionate Royals baseball fan and Kansas Jayhawks basketball fan.Somehow, he also finds time to be an avid reader of fiction and non-fiction, and indulges his news habit with four daily newspapers and numerous magazines. Bob also founded the non-profit West Side Folk concert series in Lawrence and booked concerts for that series for 25 years. "To me, there's nothing quite like 'goosebump music,' the music that makes time slow down and draws you in, away from everything else, and leaves you with goosebumps," Bob said. "I hope listeners enjoy the music on many levels, but I also hope that, on occasion, I can leave them with 'goosebump' moments." Enter to win jazz giveaways »