© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KPR Host Bob McWilliams Receives Governor's Arts Award

Kansas Public Radio
Published April 1, 2025 at 11:35 AM CDT
KPR host Bob McWilliams with Kansas Lt. Governor, David Toland.
Kansas Public Radio
KPR host Bob McWilliams with Kansas Lt. Governor, David Toland.

KPR is very happy to announce that our own Bob McWilliams has been awarded the Governor's Arts Award for Excellence in Artistic Achievement, presented by the Kansas Arts Commission, for his many years of supporting the music scene in Kansas.

The Kansas Governor's Arts Awards celebrate individuals, organizations and communities for their outstanding contributions and leadership in advancing the arts in Kansas.

Bob was recognized at the awards ceremony at the Topeka Zoo in March of this year. Please join us in congratulating him on his contribution to radio, through his programs Jazz in the Night and Trail Mix.

Congrats, Bob - we're so proud to have you apart of KPR!
Latest Updates from KPR
Related Content