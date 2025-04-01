KPR Host Bob McWilliams Receives Governor's Arts Award

KPR is very happy to announce that our own Bob McWilliams has been awarded the Governor's Arts Award for Excellence in Artistic Achievement, presented by the Kansas Arts Commission, for his many years of supporting the music scene in Kansas.

The Kansas Governor's Arts Awards celebrate individuals, organizations and communities for their outstanding contributions and leadership in advancing the arts in Kansas.

Bob was recognized at the awards ceremony at the Topeka Zoo in March of this year. Please join us in congratulating him on his contribution to radio, through his programs Jazz in the Night and Trail Mix.

Congrats, Bob - we're so proud to have you apart of KPR!