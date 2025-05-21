© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Updates to KPR Sunday Programming

Kansas Public Radio
Published May 21, 2025 at 10:15 AM CDT
Logo courtesy of American Public Media

As the seasons continue to change, KPR is here with a fresh update to our Sunday programming schedule!

Beginning June 1, To The Best Of Our Knowledge is slimming down to 1 hour at 11 a.m., proceeded by KPR's newest program addition, the well-loved radio hour This Old House at 10 a.m.

We also welcome 105 Live to Sundays with an encore broadcast at 12 p.m., replacing Sunday Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me! 

"This Old House has been America’s most trusted source for home improvement, craftsmanship, and restoration for over four decades. Now, we’re bringing that same expertise to the airwaves with This Old House Radio Hour—a weekly deep dive into the art, science, and soul of home building.

Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse and featuring all your favorite TOH experts, each episode blends practical advice with rich storytelling. Whether you’re tackling a DIY project, renovating a historic home, or simply fascinated by the way we shape—and are shaped by—the spaces we live in, this show has something for you. Expect expert guidance from a roster of top builders, designers, and craftspeople who answer your home improvement questions—covering everything from plumbing to flooring, framing to finishing."

Program biography courtesy of American Public Media.

For a complete look at KPR's entire programming schedule, click here.
Latest Updates from KPR