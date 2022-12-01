Dan SkinnerDirector & Host of Conversations
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network. Dan is originally from Hutchinson, but he managed public radio stations in Indiana, Ohio and Texas before returning home to Kansas. He is the immediate past President of Public Radio In Mid America (PRIMA), a regional organization which represents 20 states. In July of 2017, he created the Conversations program heard on KPR & KPR2. Conversations podcasts can also be accessed on the KPR website; the KPR app; Facebook pages; and as a podcast on iTunes.
Susan Noonan talks about "Reconnecting After Isolation."
Andrew Maraniss talks with host Dan Skinner about "Inaugural Ballers."
Rebecca Shier talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Great Ball Game."
Conversations: Joe Yogerst, "100 Cities, 5000 Ideas - Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do"What city would you like to visit? On this edition of Conversations, Joe Yogerst talks with host Dan Skinner about “100 Cities, 5,000 Ideas - Where to Go,…
Conversations: Sam Roberts, "The New Yorkers - 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years, and the Untold Biography of the World's Greatest City"On this edition of Conversations, Sam Roberts talks with host Dan Skinner about "The New Yorkers – 31 Remarkable People, 400 Years, and the Untold Biography of the World’s Greatest City.” Roberts is a 50-year veteran of New York journalism, an obituaries reporter, a former Urban Affairs correspondent at the New York Times, and the author of several books about the history of New York.
On this edition of Conversations, E. M. Tran talks with host Dan Skinner about her debut novel, “Daughters of the New Year.” Tran is a Vietnamese American…
On this edition of Conversations, Steve Nowak, Executive Director of the Watkins Museum of History talks with host Dan Skinner about new exhibits. Nowak discusses the focus on Douglas County and Lawrence history that can be found on the third floor of the Museum. The new exhibit explores different themes in Douglas County life, including business, leisure, activism, sports, and more.
Conversations: Dr. David Kipper, "Override - Discover Your Brain Type, Why You Do What You Do, How to Do it Better"What's your brain type? Sword or Shield? On this edition of Conversations, Dr. David Kipper talks with host Dan Skinner about “Override – Discover Your Brain Type, Why You Do What You Do, How to Do it Better.” Dr. Kipper has practiced internal medicine in Los Angeles for over three decades. He co-authored the book with Dr. Connell Cowan.
On this edition of Conversations, Aric A. Prather, PhD, joins host Dan Skinner to discuss “The Sleep Prescription – 7 Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest.” Prather is a licensed clinical psychologist, who has helped hundreds of patients improve their sleep using cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.
Conversations: Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos. "The Pirate's Wife - The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd"On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Pirate’s Wife – The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd.” Geanacopoulos is a historian, journalist, and author.