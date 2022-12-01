Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network. Dan is originally from Hutchinson, but he managed public radio stations in Indiana, Ohio and Texas before returning home to Kansas. He is the immediate past President of Public Radio In Mid America (PRIMA), a regional organization which represents 20 states. In July of 2017, he created the Conversations program heard on KPR & KPR2. Conversations podcasts can also be accessed on the KPR website; the KPR app; Facebook pages; and as a podcast on iTunes.