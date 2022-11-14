Commentaries

-
Water is running low in parts of western Kansas. This has been true for years. But Commentator Rex Buchanan says the situation is getting worse.
Some things just sound All-American, whether they are or not. Take the All-You-Can-Eat buffet. This cornucopia of food was once commonplace. That's less true today. And maybe that's why Commentator Rex Buchanan swells with excitement whenever he encounters such a large and varied display of food.
Who were the earliest people in the Americas and how did they get here? Those questions are tackled in a new book called: Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas by KU anthropology professor Jennifer Raff. Raff's book wound up on the New York Times best-seller list. Commentator Rex Buchanan tells us more.
Kansas is enjoying a moment in the limelight on streaming TV. Two popular shows with Kansas connections are getting noticed by viewers, including Commentator Rex Buchanan.
Officials in northeast Kansas are considering a plan to build a large-scale solar farm that would straddle the border of Douglas and Johnson counties. Some are wondering whether agrivoltaics might play a role in the project. So, what is agrivoltaics, anyway?
KPR is launching an occasional series of essays on energy in Kansas, written by KPR Commentator Scott Carlberg. Kansas is one of the windiest states in America, which is why the focus of our first installment is on wind energy.
With so much going on in the world, it's easy to forget or overlook things going on at home. Commentator Rex Buchanan says many Kansans are still recovering from devastating wildfires last December. He's one of them.
Saturday is Kansas Day, when the state celebrates its 161st birthday. That has Commentator Rex Buchanan thinking about some of the state's interesting and noteworthy people, including an athlete from a small town in southeast Kansas.
The state water plan has been woefully underfunded, year after year. Will Kansas get serious about its water problem before it's too late?
Kansas has 105 counties. Over the past decade, 80 of them have lost population. Some of the state's largest counties, like Johnson and Sedgwick, have grown larger. Commentator Rex Buchanan has more on the latest census numbers and what the trends mean for Kansas.
As dozens of Kansas City area restaurants take part in Black Restaurant Week, Commentator Rex Buchanan puts down his fork just long enough to talk about Black-owned barbeque joints and a new book that tells their story.
Kansas environmentalist Wes Jackson, who ran The Land Institute, is out with a new book titled, Hogs Are Up. Commentator Rex Buchanan, one of Jackson's former students and a longtime friend, offers this review.