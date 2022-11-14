© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Commentaries

About This Section

KPR airs comments, essays and book and movie reviews from a bevy of regular contributors. Those commentators include William Jennings Bryan Oleander (aka Tom Averill - Writer-in-Residence at Washburn University), Cheryl Unruh (columnist for the Emporia Gazette), Rex Buchanan (Interim Director of the Kansas Geological Survey at the University of Kansas) and John Richard Schrock (Emporia State University biology professor).

    Pending Water Crisis Plagues Western Kansas
    Rex Buchanan
    Water is running low in parts of western Kansas. This has been true for years. But Commentator Rex Buchanan says the situation is getting worse.
    Joys of an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet
    Rex Buchanan
    Some things just sound All-American, whether they are or not. Take the All-You-Can-Eat buffet. This cornucopia of food was once commonplace. That's less true today. And maybe that's why Commentator Rex Buchanan swells with excitement whenever he encounters such a large and varied display of food.
