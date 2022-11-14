Miscellaneous

-
Kansas Public Radio concluded a years-long effort to replace its four transmitters throughout the KPR listening area last month. The largest transmitter, located in Lawrence on the University of Kansas campus, was installed and went on the air on February 27, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.
Revisit the special evening with NPR's Juana Summers at the Dole Institute of Politics.
Please help us welcome the newest addition to the KPR development department, Membership Director Max Paley!Since former Membership Director Joanna Fewins…
Using a donated FM transmitter that a commercial radio station was throwing out, Kansas Public Radio began its life as KANU FM 91.5 in 1952
If you are a Kansas Public Radio member or corporate sponsor, or support us by coming to our concerts or get-togethers, you've surely met someone from the KPR Development Department. We're the team that works with our members and sponsors, designs KPR graphics and plans events.
Thanks to a successful transmitter campaign, #MyKPR engineers will soon install a shiny new transmitter at KANV, FM 91.3 in Junction City. We're hopeful…
Repairs have been made to our two Manhattan frequencies - FM 99.5 and FM 97.9 - so... feel free to listen up!
2021 was kind of a strange, disconnected year for a lot of us. I came in to the radio station every day as a designated "essential" employee, so didn't…
Local motion and graphic designer Trevor Mowry is allowing Kansas Public Radio to use his original design on this year's Winter Membership Drive thank-you…
As 2020 was coming to a close and 2021 was just around the corner, I was finishing development of a new version of our skill for the Alexa smart speaker.…
Prepare for lift-off at the next Virtual Cinema a Go-Go. Mark your calendars for Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., when we show Missile to the Moon (1958) and an episode from the serial Lost Planet (1953).
Cinema a Go-Go is back in August with a superhero theme night! Join us on Friday, August 28, at 7 p.m., for Santo vs. the Blob (1972) and Commando Cody, Sky Marshal of the Universe (1953).