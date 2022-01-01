MemberCard
The KPR MemberCard is here!
Questions? Contact Membership Director Max Paley(link sends e-mail) or call 785-864-5268.
The KPR MemberCard is yet another way we want to say "thank you" to members who support Kansas Public Radio. It provides great value: 2-for-1 savings at more than 240 local restaurants, lodging, pet, health and wellness vendors and entertainment venues, plus thousands of benefits nationwide!
The MemberCard arrives in the mail with an extensive directory of participating restaurants and discounts. Full instructions about how to use the card can be found in your MemberCard directory. The directory also includes a toll-free number to call for information, including how to use your MemberCard in other participating markets. MemberCards are good for one year.
The MemberCard is an additional benefit of membership for those giving $120 or more annually to Kansas Public Radio. It does not affect the tax-deductibility of donations. Please allow four to six weeks for your MemberCard to arrive after payment is received.
Membership Levels
$20-59 - STUDENT SUPPORTER
$60-74 - PUBLIC RADIO SUPPORTER
$75-119 - CLASSIC CLUB
KPR MemberCard Levels
$120-179 - DIRECTOR'S CLUB
$180-239 - ANNOUNCER'S CLUB
$240-359 - IMPROV CLUB
$360-499 - PRESS CLUB
$500-999 - BROADCASTER'S SOCIETY
$1,000+ - LEADERSHIP CIRCLE
Unsure about your renewal status? Call Max Paley, Membership Director, at 888-577-5268 toll free or directly at 785-864-5268, or sendan email to mpaley@ku.edu(link sends e-mail)