The KPR MemberCard is yet another way we want to say "thank you" to members who support Kansas Public Radio. It provides great value: 2-for-1 savings at more than 240 local restaurants, lodging, pet, health and wellness vendors and entertainment venues, plus thousands of benefits nationwide! Click here for a full list of benefits » The MemberCard arrives in the mail with an extensive directory of participating restaurants and discounts. Full instructions about how to use the card can be found in your MemberCard directory. The directory also includes a toll-free number to call for information, including how to use your MemberCard in other participating markets. MemberCards are good for one year. Click here to make a donation » The MemberCard is an additional benefit of membership for those giving $120 or more annually to Kansas Public Radio. It does not affect the tax-deductibility of donations. Please allow four to six weeks for your MemberCard to arrive after payment is received.

Membership Levels $20-59 - STUDENT SUPPORTER

12 Months of KPR Membership $60-74 - PUBLIC RADIO SUPPORTER

12 Months of KPR Membership $75-119 - CLASSIC CLUB

12 Months of KPR Membership KPR MemberCard Levels $120-179 - DIRECTOR'S CLUB

Above + a KPR MemberCard $180-239 - ANNOUNCER'S CLUB

Above + "KPR Hosts Recommend" list $240-359 - IMPROV CLUB

Above + book a tour of Kansas Public Radio $360-499 - PRESS CLUB

Above + invite to KPR Concert Series $500-999 - BROADCASTER'S SOCIETY

Above + two (2) invitations to the annual Major Donor Appreciation Event $1,000+ - LEADERSHIP CIRCLE

Above + a day of sponsorship of your favorite local program(s) with four (4) announcements dedicated as you wish, on the day of your choice Unsure about your renewal status? Call Max Paley, Membership Director, at 888-577-5268 toll free or directly at 785-864-5268, or sendan email to mpaley@ku.edu(link sends e-mail)

