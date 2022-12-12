-
Pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 will continue, at least for now, after the Supreme Court granted a stay to Republican state attorneys general as many migrants wait to cross the border.
-
Rep.-elect George Santos won a House seat on Long Island in November but now much of his biography and resume appear to have been invented.
-
The company is refunding $245 million to customers who made unwanted purchases because of poor game design, and is paying a $275 million fine for collecting personal data from kids without consent.
-
This year artists working within the orbit of the unstable category "roots music" got personal even as they explored complex cultural lineages and challenged the rules of established scenes and forms.
-
Five people were shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police, authorities said late Sunday.
-
The ruling comes months after the government introduced a plan to deport hundreds of potential asylum-seekers to Rwanda. Immigration lawyers and human rights groups have warned of rights violations.
-
There was no immediate announcement from Twitter, or Musk, about whether that would happen, though he said that he would abide by the results.
-
The most significant part of the U.N. pact is a commitment to protect 30% of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030, up from 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas.
-
The Biden administration says to end the homelessness crisis, more must be done to keep people from losing housing in the first place. But identifying and reaching those most at risk is a challenge.
-
The monthlong tournament in Qatar was filled with excitement, surprise and controversy. Argentina's victory in the final — which gave Lionel Messi his first title — cemented it as one of the best.
-
The annual Abortion Onscreen report says more TV shows had abortion plotlines than previous years and that writers are doing slightly better job reflecting reality.
-
Alabama Power and Florida Power & Light hired the consulting firm Matrix to help shape their fortunes. Matrix funded six sites that covered politics, filling a void left by the decline of local news.