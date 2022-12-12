Fighting misinformation, zapping half-truths, putting pseudoscience in a headlock, and setting the record straight — one podcast at a time. Each episode of “When Experts Attack!” is a conversation with a knowledgeable specialist in politics, science, art, business, society, health and more. Listeners get to know these experts’ stories, discover why they’re super credible and hear them answer the pivotal question: What does everybody get wrong about what you do? And then experts play a jam on the Theremin — just for kicks. Hosted by Brendan Lynch, “When Experts Attack!” is produced by the KU News Service and presented by Kansas Public Radio.