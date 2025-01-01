Saturdays from 1-4 pm

About the program:

Classics by Request is a show created by Classical Music in the Evening host and accomplished violinist Destiny Mermagen, focused on creating a deeper appreciation for classical music and the power that it can hold, for the KPR community. Destiny hopes to “bring people into the world of classical music who might not otherwise have realized they liked it.” Destiny’s roots in community service and classical music collide with her goal to prescribe symphonic antidotes as a sort of “musical doctor.” She is encouraging listeners to submit requests, and they should feel free to include a personal story, or even ask Destiny to prescribe or suggest a piece of music. “I particularly love hearing anecdotes from listeners about what a particular tune means to them,” Destiny states. “I also love it when someone opens up to me about a struggle of some kind, and I can suggest a composition that will connect with them and provide some healing”.

Have a song request for Classics by Request? Click the link bellow.

>> Request a song <<

About the host:

Kansas City violinist Destiny Ann Mermagen, also known as the Classical Cowgirl, joined the KPR staff as host of Evening Classical in November of 2022.

As the winner of international competitions and performance awards, Destiny has appeared as violin soloist and chamber musician in many prestigious venues across the United States, in Russia, Prague, and elsewhere in Europe. Regional performance concert halls include Kennedy Center stages, Strathmore Hall, and New York City's Carnegie Hall. Throughout the last two decades, Destiny has been involved in various musical and educational productions around the world, including those with the National Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Richmond Symphony Orchestra, and many more.

In 2015, Destiny received the Live Positive award given for acts of kindness. She donated the $10,000 cash prize to Washington, D.C.'s Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where she volunteered her time giving musical performances. As a current resident of Prairie Village, Kansas, Destiny now volunteers at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Missouri.