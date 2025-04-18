The Future of KPR Under Federal Funding Cuts

On Monday, April 14, the White House called on Congress to rescind $1.1 billion worth of funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a congressionally chartered independent nonprofit organization that in turn partially funds NPR and PBS.

If supported, the rescission would mean the loss of previously-approved funding from Congress over the next two years.

Kansas Public Radio, along with more than 1,300 other NPR member-stations, is supported in part by this funding; approximately 10% of KPR's annual budget is comprised of CPB funding. While the proposal would not lead to an immediate cut to KPR and NPR programming, the gap left behind from this rescission would impact operations for both organizations.

Federal funding for public broadcasting costs each taxpayer approximately $1.60 per year. It’s a small investment that pays dividends in access to accurate information and culture. Federal funding also ensures that stations like KPR are held accountable to uphold the highest ethical standards.

Because of the potential gap in funding, there has never been a better time to support not just KPR - your local public radio station - but also, the community that relies on us. Gifts of any size will protect our ability to serve the public during an uncertain time.

When contributing to KPR, members are supporting access to unbiased local and national news, emergency weather broadcasts, music, and other cultural programming, for all. More than 84% of our annual budget comes from the support of listeners and businesses... just like you! That support ensures that public radio continues to be rooted in - and a driving force for - community connection, now and always.

Regardless of the decision to rescind federal funding, KPR's commitment to providing high quality arts and information programming, to our listening area in Kansas and beyond, remains steadfast - but, we can't do it without you.

Whether you're in the position to give financially, or to spread the word to friends and neighbors about the challenge we're facing, your actions make a difference. We encourage you to visit the links below for additional information.

Contribute to Kansas Public Radio

Advocate for public broadcasting with Protect My Public Media

Stay connected by signing up for KPR's monthly email newsletter

Questions about federal funding cuts and their potential impact on Kansas Public Radio's services may be directed to KPR's Director, Feloniz Lovato-Winston, at 785-864-5968 or fwinston@ku.edu.

Watch this space for additional updates about federal funding cuts and the impact they may have on Kansas Public Radio.