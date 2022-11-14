Miscellaneous News

-
Federal funding for agriculture research has fallen by a third over the past two decades, sinking to 1970s-era levels. Researchers worry that could hinder the country’s ability to maintain the domestic food supply in the midst of climate change.
After a decade of losing football seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks seem to have finally turned a corner. The 5-and-1 Jayhawks are off to a great start this season and are ranked in the AP’s Top 25. But how long will the good times last? And will coach Lance Leipold stick around?
A new lawsuit accuses two global companies of paying distributors to suppress competition...leading U.S. farmers to overspend by millions of dollars annually.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case this month over whether California overreached with an animal welfare law which regulates housing requirements for pigs if the pork will be sold in the state. Two large pork industry groups say that burdens pork producers outside of California.
Nabil Ayers has worn a lot of hats, professionally...musician, business owner, record industry executive. Now he's written a memoir about music, identity, and most of all, family.
Kansas is trying to make it easier for someone with a suspended license to get some driving privileges with restricted licenses. But people are still missing out.