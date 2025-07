Renowned journalist Bill Moyers passed away recently at the age of 91. In this special encore broadcast, we revisit his remarks from the 2016 Bennett Forum on the Presidency, sponsored by the Truman Library Institute. Moyers was joined at this event by presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

