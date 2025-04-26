© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Jenn Bailey, "Henry, Like Always"

Published April 26, 2025 at 7:57 PM CDT
Collection of "Henry" books by Jenn Bailey, illustrated by Mika Song
We mark Autism Acceptance Month with a children's book about a special little boy facing a challenging week of school. Jenn Bailey is the author of "Henry, Like Always," named a Kansas Notable Book by the State Library of Kansas. Bailey is also the author of "A Friend for Henry," "Henry's Picture Perfect Day," and "Henry and the Something New."

Kaye McIntyre, Jenn Bailey
