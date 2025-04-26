KPR Presents: Jenn Bailey, "Henry, Like Always"

We mark Autism Acceptance Month with a children's book about a special little boy facing a challenging week of school. Jenn Bailey is the author of "Henry, Like Always," named a Kansas Notable Book by the State Library of Kansas. Bailey is also the author of "A Friend for Henry," "Henry's Picture Perfect Day," and "Henry and the Something New."

