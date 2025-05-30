KPR Presents: 2025 Kansas Notable Books Preview

The State Library of Kansas has just released its 2025 Kansas Notable Books list, 15 of the best new books by Kansas authors or about Kansas. State Librarian Ray Walling and Notable Books facilitator Brett Rurode give us a sneak peek at this year's batch. We also revisit a conversation with 2024 Kansas Notable winner Sarah Edgerton, author of Daughter of Chaos. And we visit the No Stone Unturned Foundation in Manhattan, KPR's Community Spotlight organization for May.

