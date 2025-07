As the Menninger Clinic marks its 100th anniversary, Dr. Walt Menninger talks about the clinic, mental health care in the U.S., and lessons learned in his 93 years. We're also joined by Todd Fertig, co-author of "Like What You Do: The Memoirs of Dr. Walt Menninger."

