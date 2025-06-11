© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Without Warning, Jim Minick; Symphony in Flint Hills

Published June 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT

Seventy years ago, the town of Udall was devastated by an F5 tornado — the deadliest in Kansas history. Jim Minick takes us back to the summer of 1955 in his Kansas Notable book, Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas. Also, this month marks the 20th and final Symphony in the Flint Hills. We visit with Sandy Carlson, program manager of the Symphony's Signature event, taking place Saturday, June 14th, in Chase County.

