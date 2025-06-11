Without Warning, Jim Minick; Symphony in Flint Hills

Seventy years ago, the town of Udall was devastated by an F5 tornado — the deadliest in Kansas history. Jim Minick takes us back to the summer of 1955 in his Kansas Notable book, Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas. Also, this month marks the 20th and final Symphony in the Flint Hills. We visit with Sandy Carlson, program manager of the Symphony's Signature event, taking place Saturday, June 14th, in Chase County.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays