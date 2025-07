Historian Ian Shaw takes us back to 1892, the failed double bank robbery in Coffeyville that brought the Dalton Gang to an end, and the surprising story of the gang's lone survivor. "Into the Sunset: Emmett Dalton and the End of the Dalton Gang" was named a Kansas Notable Book by the State Library of Kansas.

