KPR Presents

Johann Hari, Stolen Focus

Published June 1, 2025 at 5:28 PM CDT

Having trouble staying focused nowadays? Best-selling author Johann Hari explores some of the causes in "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again." Hari is coming to Lawrence's Liberty Hall on June 11th, sponsored by the Lawrence Public Library. Also, we visit the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library as they reopen their newly-redesigned children's room.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

