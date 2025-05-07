© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War

By Kaye McIntyre
Published May 7, 2025 at 8:00 PM CDT

As we mark the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the end of the Vietnam War, we hear from Kansas veterans about their military service in Vietnam. It's a special encore presentation of "Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War," a statewide oral history project sponsored by Humanities Kansas.

Many thanks to John Musgrave of Baldwin for his help in recruiting fellow Vietnam veterans for "Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War." Click here to hear "The Vietnam Journey of John Musgrave," originally broadcast on KPR Presents on October 1, 2017.

Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
