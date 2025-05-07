KPR Presents: Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War

As we mark the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the end of the Vietnam War, we hear from Kansas veterans about their military service in Vietnam. It's a special encore presentation of "Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War," a statewide oral history project sponsored by Humanities Kansas.

Many thanks to John Musgrave of Baldwin for his help in recruiting fellow Vietnam veterans for "Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War." Click here to hear "The Vietnam Journey of John Musgrave," originally broadcast on KPR Presents on October 1, 2017.