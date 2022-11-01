Kaye McIntyre

Kaye McIntyreKPR Presents/Weekend Edition Saturday
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
KPR Presents marks our 70th anniversary with holiday highlights from the KANU archives.
Former Colombian President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos returned to his alma mater to receive the 2022 Dole Leadership Prize on September 20, 2022.
NPR has released its 10th annual "Books We Love" list, which includes the story of the grisly murders that shocked southeast Kansas and the nation 150 years ago. Susan Jonusas is the author of Hell's Half-Acre: A Serial Killer Family on the American Frontier.
The Washington Post named Only a Poet: Frank O'Hara, My Father, and Me one of the Best Books of 2022. This week on KPR Presents, we visit with best-selling author Ada Calhoun about her memoir.
How do we remember and honor the women who settled Kansas and the West? Dr. Cynthia Culver Prescott explores the statues that commemorate them in Pioneer Mother Monuments.
What did photographers Gordon Parks and Terry Evans see when they looked at their home state? It's the latest episode of "Kansas 1972," produced by Kara Heitz.
This week on KPR Presents, the little known story of the outlaw known as The Jayhawker Cleveland. David Hann of Lawrence is the author of The Jayhawker Cleveland: Phantom Horseman of the Plains.
The world is on the verge of a global food crisis. David Beasley, the head of the UN World Food Program, spoke at KSU's most recent Landon Lecture Series.
A look at the dark side of the man behind the Father Brown mysteries: G.K. Chesterton. It's a conversation with John Tibbetts, author of The Dark Side of G.K. Chesterton: Gargoyles and Grotesques.
Are you a veteran with a story to tell? Find out about the Veterans Voices Writing Project and their upcoming Veterans Pen celebration with magazine editor Ted Iliff.