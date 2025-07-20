© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Bolstering Elections

By Kaye McIntyre
Published July 20, 2025 at 6:43 PM CDT
Not enough staff, uncertain funding, technology challenges — just a few of the issues facing election officials today. Election experts explore those issues and more in the Bolstering Elections Initiative, sponsored by the Dole Institute of Politics and the Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate. We'll hear from Audrey Coleman, director of the Dole Institute; Tammy Patrick, senior advisor to the Bolstering Elections Initiative; and one of the contributors to the report, Dr. Zachary Mohr of the University of Kansas School of Public Affairs and Administration.

Read the Bolstering Elections Initiative report at the EMKInstitute website: https://emkinstitute.org/bolstering-elections/

