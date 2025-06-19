KPR Presents: Free State Festival

It's a sneak peek at the Free State Festival — six days of movies, music, and more — with Festival director Marlo Angell. We visit with Backer Hamada, co-director of "Trauma: The New Epidemic," one of the short documentaries featured at the Festival. Also, we sit down with KPR's new local Morning Edition host Matthew Algeo.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays