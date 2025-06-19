© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Free State Festival

Published June 19, 2025 at 2:03 PM CDT
Free State Festival logo with thaumatrope

We get a sneak peek at the 2025 Free State Festival — six days of movies, music, and more — with Festival director Marlo Angell and Backer Hamada, co-director of the documentary "Trauma: The New Epidemic." Also, we visit with KPR's new Morning Edition host Matthew Algeo.

It's a sneak peek at the Free State Festival — six days of movies, music, and more — with Festival director Marlo Angell. We visit with Backer Hamada, co-director of "Trauma: The New Epidemic," one of the short documentaries featured at the Festival. Also, we sit down with KPR's new local Morning Edition host Matthew Algeo.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

