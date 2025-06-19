KPR Presents: Free State Festival
We get a sneak peek at the 2025 Free State Festival — six days of movies, music, and more — with Festival director Marlo Angell and Backer Hamada, co-director of the documentary "Trauma: The New Epidemic." Also, we visit with KPR's new Morning Edition host Matthew Algeo.
Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays
Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays