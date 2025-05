This week on KPR Presents: NPR's Mary Louise Kelly on motherhood, soccer, and her book, It Goes So Fast, now out in paperback. Also, former University of Kansas archivist Becky Ozier Schulte tells the story of the KU Jayhawk and we revisit a conversation with Ada Límon as she completes her second term as U.S. Poet Laureate.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays