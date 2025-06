We celebrate Pride Month with the story of the fight for gay rights on campus. Kathy Rose-Mockry is the author of "Liberating Lawrence: Gay Activism in the 1970s at the University of Kansas." We also hear from Matt Keenan, executive director of Kansas Legal Services, KPR's Community Spotlight organization for June.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays